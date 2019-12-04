Brinkman, Sr., Geoffrey

Brinkman - Geoffrey A., Sr. Of Derby, NY, passed unexpectedly, December 1, 2019. Beloved companion of Cheryl Kelly; loving dad of Josh (Nancy Bailey) and Geoffrey Jr. (fiance Sarah Morrissey) and step-dad of Bill Prost; cherished papa of Brianna, Autumn, and Abby; son of the late Alfred and Paula (nee Claus) Brinkman; dearest brother of Karen (John) Hurd, Elaine McNamara, Michelle (Gary) Fox, Sandy Constable (Jim), Brendan (Luann), Kevin (Nick), Janet, and Doug Brinkman; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present on Friday 4-8PM at (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) and where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com