December 2, 2019. Wife of the late Stephen T. Bresnock; mother of Stephen T. (Donna) Bresnock, Jr, Jean M. (Anthony) Cauley, George and John (Elizabeth) Bresnock; grandmother of Anna (Renard) Wayne, Joseph, Rachael and Nathaniel Bresnock, Joseph and Alexander Cauley, George Jr., Jake and Gavin Bresnock and Molly and Samuel Bresnock; great-grandmother of Eva and Carmella; beloved friend of James Olszewski. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday morning at St. Teresa's Church at 11:30. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Lukes Mission of Mercy. www.THMcCarthyFH.com