Bishop Scharfenberger: from birth in Brooklyn to bishop in Albany

Edward B. Scharfenberger, bishop of the Albany Diocese, was named temporary administrator of the Buffalo Diocese on Wednesday after Bishop Richard J. Malone retired early because of the diocese's ongoing clergy sexual abuse scandal. Here's a look at who Scharfenberger is.

Age: 71

Where he's from: He was born in Brooklyn.

Education: He graduated in 1969 with a degree in English from Cathedral College of the Immaculate Conception in Douglaston; earned a bachelor's degree in sacred theology in 1972 from Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome; earned a licentiate in sacred theology from the Academy of St. Alphonsus in Rome in 1977 and a licentiate in canon law from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in 1980; graduated with a law degree from Fordham University in 1990; and admitted to the New York State Bar in 1991.

Ordained: He became a priest in Brooklyn Diocese on July 2, 1973.

His career: Parochial vicar at St. Stanislaus Parish in Maspeth and St. Ephrem Parish in Dyker Heights; judicial vicar for the Brooklyn Diocese from 1993 to 2002; became a monsignor in 1995; pastor of St. Matthias Church in Ridgewood from 2003 to 2014; was a member of the Brooklyn Diocesan Review Board for Sexual Abuse of Minors and episcopal vicar for the borough of Queens; named the 10th bishop of the Albany Diocese by Pope Francis in 2014.

On clergy abuse: Days after being ordained as bishop, Scharfenberger contacted Saratoga County's district attorney after receiving a complaint about the Rev. James Michael Taylor's having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The priest was arrested and Scharfenberger removed him from ministry.

In November 2015, Scharfenberger released a list of Albany Diocese priests credibly accused of abusing children. That was 2 1/2 years before Bishop Richard J. Malone and the Buffalo Diocese did the same.

In 2018, Scharfenberger called for the creation of a commission of Catholic lay people to investigate bishops accused of sexual misconduct following allegations that Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick sexually abused minors and adult seminarians. "Bishops alone investigating bishops is not the answer," Scharfenberger said.

In 2018, Scharfenberger invited the Albany County district attorney to review the diocese's records pertaining to priests accused of sexual abuse of children.

