Bills playoff win causes a near-riot in Baltimore, 1948

On Dec. 12, 1948, a Buffalo Bills win at Baltimore’s Babe Ruth Stadium to capture the All-America Football Conference Eastern Division Championship nearly caused a riot.

A pass from Buffalo quarterback George Ratterman to Chet Mutryn was ruled incomplete, but fans thought it was a fumbled complete pass recovered by the Colts. The Bills scored on the drive, taking the lead and eventually beating the Colts 28-17.

The ensuing boos from fans were the least of the concerns for the officiating crew, according to the Associated Press account of the postgame that ran in hundreds of newspapers around the country:

Immediately after the game, hundreds of fans swarmed onto the field and started molesting the officials, particularly Tommy Whelan, head linesman from Manhattan. Whelan had made the disputed decision. Players from both teams and several policemen had to escort the officials to the Administration Building in Babe Ruth Stadium. Police said Whelan's eye was swollen and his shirt and cap were torn. The crowd surrounded the Administration Building and police had to smuggle the officials out in the Buffalo bus. Police said bottles were strewn on the field and around the building. Shortly after the game ended, a fire broke out in the stands, which police blamed on irate fans.

A crowd of more than 10,000 greeted the Bills as the team arrived home from Baltimore. The scene was described in The News:

As the huge four-motor plane dipped down through the fog and settled along the airport runway parallel to the administration building, the amazed Bills saw a sea of upturned faces. People frantically waving hands, handkerchiefs. Then, when the door was opened, the team was met by the Bills' bands, complete with the majorettes, and the Bills victory song burst through the penetrating Cheektowaga air. It was worth your life to fight your way from the plane, through the shrieking, laughing, near-hysterical masses to the waiting buses that were to whisk the team downtown and into seclusion before the squad started the final week's grind of a long, nerve-wracking season. It was a heart-warming scene, and the Bills just looked pop-eyed at this display of affection. Then they grinned. One of them touched off the moment with a wondering truism when he laid: "And some of those other cities don't think Buffalo is a sports town, they should see this."

Fans were right to celebrate the division championship. The following weekend, the Browns beat the Bills in the All-America Conference Championship, 49-7. The league would fold the following season, and both the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Colts would join the NFL. Pro football left Buffalo for 10 years until Ralph Wilson brought an American Football League franchise to the city, to start play in 1960.