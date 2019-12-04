It’s one of the more insufferable back-and-forths happening on Twitter of late. That’s truly saying something.

Last week, noir-pop auteur Billie Eilish confessed during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel she is completely unfamiliar with iconic hard rock quartet Van Halen.

A certain segment of the Twitter-verse absolutely lost it.

Kimmel asked Eilish, who is widely considered one of the more daring and darkly compelling pop-based artists to have emerged in the past several years, if she could name a single member of the California hard rock band often mislabeled as a member of the ’80s “hair metal” faction. (An aside: I’m sorry, but Van Halen sounds much more like Humble Pie and Cream than it does Bon Jovi or Poison, with the possible exception of megahit “Jump.” Yes, they were hairy in the day. They also wore very tight pants with stripes on them. This does not make them “hair metal.”)

“Who? No, who is that?” Eilish asked Kimmel.

“I’m gonna start crying,” he said.

Kimmel was kidding, or at the least, playing the situation for “Oh my god, how did I get so old?”-style laughs. The Twitter-verse, or at least large sections of it, didn’t seem to get the joke, however.

A sense of outrage was expressed, largely by white males in their 50s, many of whom either still play guitar professionally, once did, or spent plenty of time with a vinyl copy of “Van Halen II” and a good pair of headphones, back in the day.

The upshot? “Whoever this Billy (sic) person is, she needs to learn her history, and in fact, I’ve never heard of her, so what does she know,” will work as a general paraphrasing of the most common, completely-lacking-in-self-awareness vitriol.

All of this happened concurrently with the “OK, Boomer” explosion, in which that phrase became a blanket insult useful in hurling toward anyone from an older generation who appeared to be “punching down” on a younger generation, publicly. That these mostly white males claiming to be defending Van Halen’s honor are not technically “baby boomers” seemed to stop no one hellbent on sticking up for Eilish from metaphorically suggesting they climb aboard a flimsy raft and push their tired, old carcasses out to sea.

This was not a good look for anyone.

The Van Halen defenders seemed to be trapped in a circa-1985 perception bubble wherein every young person with an ounce of rock cred has at least one poster of Eddie Van Halen on their bedroom wall, and teenagers still cheer at the end of virtuosic guitar solos. The Billie Eilish fans appeared too eager to dismiss a band that radically changed music, and just happened to feature one of the most innovative electric guitarists to ever touch the instrument.

Both factions completely missed the point, being that, as Pete Townshend once put it, the music must change. And it always does. Sometimes for the better. Sometimes for the worse. Most often, for an even split between the two.

The absurdity of all of this might be underlined if we conjured a scenario in which the script was flipped. Let’s imagine a dude in his sleeveless Van Halen “Diver Down” T-shirt being interviewed by Carson Daly and asked if he knows who J Dilla is. Or even D’Angelo. Or Anderson .Paak.

You get the idea. Most people deeply into music who also happen to be Eilish’s age – she’s 17 – would be quite familiar with all or most of these artists. They were all groundbreakers in some fashion.

Right now, guitar-based rock bands are not in vogue, at least in the mainstream. The last time Van Halen put out an album that truly reflected the zeitgeist, Eilish’s parents were likely the age she is now. She grew up in a world where a microphone and a laptop were more common musical instruments than electric guitars. (There are exceptions. There are always exceptions.) Van Halen, for Eilish's age group, exists largely as a name on a T-shirt worn ironically. That’s just the way it is. Most 17-year-olds listening to the Beatles in 1964 either didn’t know who Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis were or didn’t care. This is not a new phenomenon.

I should note I’m the perfect age, ethnicity and background to be one of the Twitter Van Halen defenders. I was given a copy of Van Halen’s debut album for my 11th birthday in the summer of 1978. I was already a music fanatic and guitar-obsessed freak, heavily into Jimi Hendrix, Ace Frehley, Ritchie Blackmore and Jimmy Page. I knew even at that age that Eddie Van Halen was an absolute iconoclast, a game-changer, and a radically imaginative and virtuosic talent. I was absolutely smitten with the guy’s playing. That never changed.

Happily, I’ve always loved music from just about any imaginable genre, created by members of any generation since the dawn of recorded sound. So when I first heard Billie Eilish a little over a year ago, I heard elements of Bjork and Kate Bush in her writing and production, and I dug her immediately. I don’t need to hear virtuosic guitar playing or a conventional rock backbeat in everything I listen to. In fact, that would be horribly boring. Almost as boring as a generation of rock fans raised on rebellious paeans to youth and individuality lecturing a younger generation about what constitutes “proper” music.

Yeah. OK, Boomer.

I loved the tweet that writer, scholar and co-host of the podcast Gaslit Nation Sarah Kendzior shared amid this nonsense: “I wish Billie Eilish would cover Van Halen, and that David Lee Roth-era Van Halen could cover Billie Eilish. It would be amazing.”

I wish Billie Eilish would cover Van Halen, and that David Lee Roth-era Van Halen could cover Billie Eilish. It would be amazing. pic.twitter.com/uj2oEwt6RQ — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) December 2, 2019

I completely concur.

Eddie Van Halen's son, 28-year-old bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, eventually threw the water of cool, calm reason on the idiotic internet blaze. His words should be the most heeded ones among the thousands spewed during this “internet distraction of the week.”

“If you haven’t heard of Billie Eilish, go check her out. She’s cool,” he tweeted. “If you haven’t heard of Van Halen, go check them out. They’re cool, too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like.”

If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like. — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) December 2, 2019

Bam. Mic drop.

Onward.