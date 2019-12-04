BETSCH, Delores M. (Ford)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 3, 2019. Devoted mother of Larry, Sharon, Darren, Lynn, Jeff, Darryl, and the late Katherine, Kenneth, and David; cherished grandmother of many grand and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit Lombardo Funeral Home (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer on Thursday from 12 noon- 4 PM where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.