BERRA, John A.

BERRA - John A. December 2, 2019, age 70. Son of the late Wanda (nee Jankowiak) and late Leonard E. Berra; also survived by cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday 5-7 PM at the Pacer Funeral Home, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Funeral Service will take place Friday at 11 AM. Jackie was a US Army Vietnam Veteran and was retired from Roswell Park Memorial Hospital. Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com