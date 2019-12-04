Barbara J. Burke, 97, former clerk for Eden Town Court

Sept. 14, 1922 – Nov. 25, 2019

Barbara J. Burke, of Hamburg, former clerk for the Eden Town Court, died Nov. 25 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a struggle with cancer. She was 97.

Born Barbara A. Jones in Buffalo, she was one of three children, including a twin brother. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1940 and served in the Navy as a WAVE doing clerical work from 1943 to 1946.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo in 1952 and a master’s degree in education in 1971 from SUNY Buffalo State.

She worked for Marine Midland Bank as a teller at the Eden branch, then was a court clerk for several years.

Mrs. Burke volunteered at Hamburg Elementary School and for the American Red Cross and the Erie County Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamburg, a former officer in the Hamburg Women’s Club and was formerly active in the Lafayette High School Alumni Association.

Her husband, William T. Burke, an insurance agent, died in 1980.

Survivors include two sons, Kevin and Patrick; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 in Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 E. Main St., Hamburg.