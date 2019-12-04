At Brick Oven Bistro, specialty pizzas and sneaky good classics

Successful restaurants send customers home feeling like they got what they paid for. What that means can be all over the map, of course. Everyday cafes offer dinner-for-two for the same number of dollars a tony upscale place might charge for three Instagrammable bites. That is as it should be, as restaurants’ missions can be radically different.

At the creative, artisanally driven place, “got what you paid for” may include the memory of a transcendent dish that left you aching for one more bite. At the neighborhood family place, it may include a doggy bag so bountiful you have to use two hands.

Brick Oven Bistro opened in a converted South Buffalo deli in 2012. Better-than-usual brick-oven pizzas, upgraded standards and dishes like short rib pasta that feel like a bargain are its claims to fame.

As it turned out, the proof was in the pizzas.

The field of specialty pizza has bloomed in the Buffalo area since Siena started turning heads with its brick-oven beauties in the 1990s. Brick Oven Bistro pizzas are of the cracker-crust variety, stretched for crispness at the edge instead of a poofy cornicione.

There’s a heavier topping payload than is favored by the Neapolitan school, but less than Buffalo-style pizza. The crust has enough structural integrity to limit slice droop, however.

That means you can handle slices with one hand. Normally you won’t see me double-fisting pizza, but when the server brought the beef on weck pizza ($14) at the same time as the steak and egg ($16), and I saw how fast it was going, I had to.

The beef on weck pizza translated the classic Buffalo sandwich into a worthy pie, layered with roast beef and Swiss cheese, crisscrossed with horseradish cream, and sprinkled with caraway seed and chive.

Not quite as striking was the Reuben edition ($14), with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. More zing from the pickled cabbage was needed to balance out the richness of cheese and mayonnaise dressing.

Steak and egg pizza here means bites of tender filet mignon and three sunny side up eggs atop the mozzarella. Cut, the yolks ran to mix with rousingly spicy pickled cherry peppers and a subtle subtext of garlic oil, for a pizza with plenty of personality, my favorite bite of the night.

Appetizers at Brick Oven Bistro have oodles of character as well. The Bistro Meatball offers twin beef orbs the size of cue balls in an ivory Swiss cheese sauce, whose silky dairy tang was a welcome change from oceans of marinara.

Carozza ($8.50) was a nifty little number: a layer of housemade mozzarella sandwiched between slices of bread, covered in crumbs and fried like a schnitzel. Served with marinara for dunking, a handful of arugula and Parmesan cheese, it was fun while it lasted.

Banana pepper dip with fresh flatbread ($10.95) made me confront what a pushover I am for fresh bread. The dip was chiles chopped with a mixture of soft and hard cheeses, then baked, a decent rendition of the standard. Instead of pita bread from a bag, the Bistro bakes off a layer of pizza dough brushed with garlic butter, ennobling the entire enterprise.

Wings ($11.95) were requested in Mudd’s sauce, described as a combination of 32 spices. The chicken digits arrived plenty crispy, and enjoyable, even if the complexities of the last 20 spices were lost on me. Spinach salad ($9.95), with goat cheese, cran-raisins, walnuts and vinaigrette, was acceptable.

The best entrees punch above their weight class. Pot roast lovers should consider the short ribs ($22). The fist-sized chunk of beef that arrives, glistening with mushroom sauce, can be tickled apart with a spoon. Fresh pappardelle pasta and green peas round out the ensemble.

The expanse of chicken and biscuits ($16) that arrived could have served two for dinner, or as a hot tub for one (almost). Chunks and shreds of chicken in thickened broth enriched with carrots, celery and peas, hiding two biscuits the size of pucks but quite a bit more tender.

Beer and ciders flow from 18 taps, with a mixture of craft and European brews, plus 40 bottled beers. A brief wine list included a 13 Celsius sauvignon blanc ($24) from New Zealand, which offered bright, citrusy refreshment.

Our server was swift and sure. Noise was never a problem, but the place was also less than half full.

Worthwhile desserts ($7) include a silky, salty peanut butter pie in a chocolate cookie crust, chocolate cake deepened with Guinness stout, and an airy, bright lemon crème pie.

When I eat out professionally, I don’t take home leftovers for myself, but at Brick Oven Bistro there was plenty of lugging going on. The food was so sneaky good I ate too much. It’s an awkward compliment, but embarrassingly true: on the walk to my car, just across the street, I wished they gave out handicapped stickers for gluttons.

Brick Oven Bistro

Eight plates (out of 10)

Address: 904 Abbott Road (844-8496, brickovendeli.com)

Hours: noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Prices: appetizers, $6.50-$11.50; pizzas, $13-$16; entrees, $16-$24.95.

Atmosphere: companionable buzz

Parking: lot behind building, street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: pizza, pasta, many choices