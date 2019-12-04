Arts Beat: Seasonal music with pies, gift fairs and 'Home Alone' with the BPO

The pies have it. Freudig Singers of Western New York gets our vote for the most delicious Christmas concert of them all, thanks to the "signature pies" baked by the singers.

Most of the pies will be raffled off as a fundraiser during intermissions at the group's "A Christmas Pie" concerts. The first is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the church of St. Joseph University Parish (3269 Main St.); the second is 3 p.m. Dec. 8 in Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (317 Leroy Ave.).

Other pies will be served to audience members at post-concert receptions, when everyone will have a chance to enjoy a slice of pie and a warm drink. The main course, of course, is the music, which celebrates six centuries of holiday tunes from throughout Europe and the United States.

Tickets for each concert are $15, available at the door.

'Home Alone' with the BPO

Nothing says Christmas like being left home alone in a gorgeously decorated McMansion while your extended family takes a trip to Paris for the holidays. Toss in a couple of determined burglars and set it all to a score by John Williams and you have the next Christmas treat from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, "Home Alone: Film With Live Orchestra."

Ron Spigelman conducts the orchestra in this special concert, starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in Kleinhans Music Hall (3 Symphony Circle). Ticket prices vary; visit bpo.org.

One-of-a-kind gift-giving

The Roycroft Campus in East Aurora and the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Buffalo are both hosting holiday events this weekend for local artists and craftspeople to sell their creations.

The Roycroft Campus Holiday Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 on the grounds at South Grove Street at Route 20A in East Aurora. More than 30 artists will have designs for sale, including works in glass, wood, fiber and paint. Kids will enjoy seeing animals from Thistle Creek Alpacas and a certain jolly old elf, initials S.C., will be on hand in the Roycroft Chapel each afternoon.

Shoppers who pick up a map in the visitors center and have it stamped in each building will receive a free Roycroft ornament.

The Burchfield's "Art Is a Gift" holiday sale runs from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Admission is free, with more than 50 artists and crafters selling everything from soaps to ceramics.