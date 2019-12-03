ZIELINSKI, Emily G. (Mucha)

ZIELINSKI - Emily G. (nee Mucha)

November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Zielinski; dearest mother of Linda (Patrick) Donlon, Timothy Zielinski, and the late Pamela (John) Gilmer; dear grandmother of Jeffrey (Robin) Donlon, Michael (fiance;e Kristen Vetrano) Donlon, Jonathan (Megan) Donlon, Erica (Dustin) Weiss, Holly (fiance; Craig Benson) Zielinski, Ryan (Tessa) Gilmer, Amanda (Neil) Elkins, Daniel Gilmer, Shannon (Kyle) Harmon, and the late Christopher Donlon; also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Thursday from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Zielinski was the parish Sunday school teacher.