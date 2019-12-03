Winter weather advisory in effect, with 5-9 inches of lake-effect snow forecast

A band of lake effect snow is creating slippery spots on roads in the metro Buffalo region and easterly toward Batavia, according to the National Weather Service.

"Within this band of snow, additional snow of a half to one inch will lower visibilities and create slippery spots on area roads," the weather service said. "Milder air near Lake Erie may allow for a little rain to fall along the shoreline."

The band is expected to settle southward through the afternoon, affecting Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, Williamsville, Batavia, Darien Lakes State Park, LeRoy, Pembroke, Elma, Marilla, Akron, Erie Basin Marina and Small Boat Harbor.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday in southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties according to the National Weather Service.

Lake-effect snow that is expected to last over about a 24-hour period is expected to produce between 5 to 9 inches of snow in those areas, weather service meteorologist John Rozbicki said.

"It'll be a little more persistent and the amounts of snow will be higher down there," he added.