VAARWERK - William J. "Jamie"

Age 56, December 1, 2019, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved father of Joshua Vaarwerk; devoted son of Elaine (Thomas) Storey and the late William Vaarwerk; dear brother of Cary (Andrew) McNett, Leo Vaarwerk, and Todd Vaarwerk; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in memory of Jamie to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com