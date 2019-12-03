UB men's basketball falters in loss at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team got a taste of Southeastern Conference basketball on Tuesday night.

As the Bulls walked off the court at Memorial Gymnasium, the sour flavor of a 90-76 loss at Vanderbilt was obvious.

The Bulls (5-3) were lured into foul trouble, and they made only one successful shot from the floor as the Commodores capitalized with a 21-4 run in the final six minutes of the first half. Then, the Bulls trailed by as many as 22 points in the final six minutes of the second half.

Antwain Johnson led the Bulls with 16 points and seven rebounds despite playing with four fouls for the bulk of the second half. Jayvon Graves, who scored in double figures in the Bulls’ first seven games this season and was fourth in the MAC in scoring (17.7 points per game), finished with 10 points and Davonta Jordan had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Johnson also had the task of guarding Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith, who entered the game ranked sixth in the nation in scoring (23.7 points per game) and eighth in 3-point field-goal percentage (34 for 63, 54%).

Saben Lee scored a game-high 25 points and Nesmith finished with 16 for Vanderbilt, but Nesmith didn’t hit his first field goal until about a minute remained in the first half.

“I took pride in that, and I knew I was the one for the job, and I knew that if I guarded him, we had a good job of winning,” Johnson said. “That was my main focus. The first half, they didn’t have him screened. The second half, they started letting him ball screen, because I was denying him. I wasn’t letting him get the ball. They switched it, and he got some open looks.”

Then, Nesmith and the Commodores (6-2) flourished in the second half while limiting UB’s ball movement.

The Bulls finished with seven assists after having 15, 18 and 22 assists in each of their last three games.

“We felt like we needed a high-team assist game to win because we felt like they’re going to open up some lanes for you, but the other thing is you’ve got to get it in there, into the paint and try to spray it,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “They did a good job of keeping us there and we took a lot of hard pull-ups off there. That was part of our problem. We couldn’t get the kick-out three to (Antwain) or Jayvon when we needed to do that.”

Down 30-26 with 5:53 left, Vanderbilt used an 11-0 run to open its lead to 37-30 before Josh Mballa’s bucket with 3:35 left ended a scoring drought of more than two minutes for the Bulls.

Nesmith's 3-pointer with 26 seconds left pushed the Commodores’ lead to 44-34. After Johnson was called for his third foul with six seconds left, Clevon Brown (14 points, three blocks) hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Vanderbilt a 47-34 lead at halftime.

“We had our stick hands, that’s a term we use for having our hands out,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “When guys shoot good, just guard them closely. We tried to focus on making sure that we got a hand up and deterred them from shooting the ball. These are guys that, you could be on them and have the ability and skill to knock down shots. The calls we had, the good stick hands, we contested them hard.”

And the Bulls got called for fouls. UB had 13 at halftime to Vanderbilt’s 10, but the Commodores entered the bonus 6 minutes, 30 seconds into the game, and Bulls started the second half with two players who had three fouls (Gabe Grant and Johnson) and three with two fouls (Jeenathan Williams, Jordan and LaQuill Hardnett).

After halftime, Whitesell set a goal for his team: Cut Vanderbilt’s lead to eight points by the first media timeout.

The closest the Bulls closed the gap was to 11 points, when Williams’ layup cut Vanderbilt’s lead to 49-38 just 1:11 into the second half.

“We tried to make it tough on them and we turned shots, and when that happened, we rebounded the ball and got easy opportunities ourselves, which really put a lot of pace into the game by getting in transition, setting our drag screens and allowing Saben and allowing Scotty (Pippen Jr.) to get into the paint,” Stackhouse said. “From there, we were able to score or find open teammates.”