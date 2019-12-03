Twin City ambulance, Jeep collide in Amherst

Two emergency medical technicians Tuesday were transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, after a Twin City ambulance and a passenger vehicle collided on Maple Road in Amherst, according to Amherst police.

Police responded to the accident at about 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Maple Road.

According to Amherst police, the driver of a 2018 Jeep – a 47-year-old Williamsville man – was headed north on Youngs Road when the Jeep collided with the ambulance, which was traveling east on Maple Road. Police did not report whether the driver of the Jeep suffered any injuries.

The accident was under investigation and no further information was available, according to police.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call Amherst police at 689-1311.