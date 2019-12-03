TATE, Barbara M.

TATE - Barbara M. Of Hamburg, NY. December 1, 2019.

Dear sister of Helen Bayer and Grace (Milton) Dillsworth. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, 6-8 PM at Daniel J. Leonard Funeral Home, 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery.