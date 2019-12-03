Sushi sold at Trader Joe's, 7-Eleven and Walgreens recalled for listeria

Fuji Food Products has issued a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls because of concerns over possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The items were sold at Trader Joe's, 7-Eleven and Walgreens stores in New York and 30 other states. They were sold under the Okami and Trader Joe's brands in plastic trays with clear lids.

A routine FDA inspection turned up listeria at a Fuji facility in Massachusetts. The company stopped production and distribution, and issued the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause miscarriage or stillbirth in pregnant women, as well as sickness or fatal infections. No associated illnesses or deaths have been reported with the Fuji Food recall.

The product should not be eaten and should be discarded. For more information, call 888-667-1504.