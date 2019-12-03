Sinatra judicial nomination clears Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON – Buffalo is on the cusp of getting a new federal judge.

President Trump's choice of John L. Sinatra Jr. for the post cleared a huge hurdle Tuesday, as the Senate voted 76-16 to end debate on the nomination. All of the senators who voted against ending debate on Sinatra were Democrats.

The Senate scheduled Sinatra's final confirmation vote for Wednesday afternoon. That means he could join the federal bench within days – as soon as Trump signs the new judge's commission. An informal swearing-in would take place immediately, with a more formal ceremony to be held a few weeks later.

Trump nominated Sinatra, of Buffalo's Hodgson Russ law firm, for the post in May 2018. Sinatra would fill the full-time judicial slot long occupied by U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny, who announced his move to senior status in the summer of 2014.

Skretny's move launched an unprecedented and lengthy process aimed at replacing him.

In the summer of 2014, Sen. Charles E. Schumer – now the Democratic minority leader – announced he was backing former U.S. attorney Denise O'Donnell for the post. But President Barack Obama sat on that nomination for more than a year without explanation, prompting O'Donnell to withdraw.

Then, at Schumer's behest, Obama nominated Buffalo lawyer Kathleen M. Sweet for the post. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on her nomination, but it never came to a vote in 2016, meaning it died at the end of the year.

Schumer, a Democrat, lost much of his power to recommend prospective federal judges when Trump, a Republican, took office in January 2017. That power then fell to then-Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican, who pushed Sinatra for the seat. Schumer also agreed to the Sinatra nomination.

Sinatra won bipartisan praise from Buffalo's legal community, but his nomination fell into the pit of quicksand called the Senate judicial confirmation process. The Senate failed to act on his nomination last year, meaning Trump had to renominate him this year.

The nomination was not without controversy.

In an earlier Senate hearing, Sinatra endured questions from Democrats about his brother, Buffalo real estate developer Nick Sinatra – a partner with Collins on several real estate projects. Collins has since pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges and resigned from Congress.

And in September, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights announced its opposition to Sinatra's nomination, saying he refused to state "unequivocally" that the Supreme Court correctly decided Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark case desegregating America's public schools. The civil rights group reiterated its opposition to Sinatra on Tuesday.

Sinatra, 47, got his undergraduate and his law degree from the University at Buffalo. He clerked at the state's highest court and began his career at the Cleveland office of Jones Day, one of the nation's top law firms.

He later worked as a Department of Commerce lawyer under President George W. Bush. Then Sinatra came home to Buffalo to join Hodgson Russ.