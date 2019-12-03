SHORTS, Dorothy Louise (Fischer, Hamp)

Of Mesa, AZ and East Aurora, NY, passed away at the age of 92 on Thanksgiving morning (November 28, 2019) in hospice care. Dorothy was born to Florence and William Fischer in Brooklyn, NY on September 22, 1927 and, after marrying Wesley R. Hamp (dec-1974), moved to the East Aurora area. She started and ran a woolen goods shop, which led to her joining, and rising to president of, the East Aurora, NY Quota Club. Afterwards, she became a legal secretary with Erie County Social Services for 20 years, retiring in 1985. Dorothy loved dancing (especially line dancing), but her true passion was bridge. With her late second husband, John R. Shorts, she won both regional and national tournaments. She ran bridge workshops on cruise ships, was just short of earning ACBL "Sapphire Life Master," and was in-demand as an international online bridge partner to the end of her life. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Hupping. She is survived by her brother, William Fischer, sons, Donald W. Hamp (Linda) and David J. Hamp, daughter, Dianne E. Hancock, stepdaughter, Ann Ellis (Ron), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at The Christian Science Church of East Aurora, NY on Saturday, December 14th at 11 AM. Those who wish may send a contribution in her name to the American Contract Bridge League Educational Foundation, online at ACBLEF.org.