SERV Niagara seeks needy Niagara County veterans' families for Christmas dinner

SERV Niagara plans to deliver Christmas dinners to the homes of needy Niagara County veterans' families for the sixth consecutive year.

Applications for the meals can be found on the SERV Niagara Facebook page and are due by noon Dec. 13, organization President Jennifer O. D'Andrea-Terreri said.

"If you know of a Niagara County veteran family in need of a little extra cheer, or a disabled veteran who has difficulty getting around and would just like a visit and a little camaraderie, please get in contact with us," she said. "We have teams of people ready to give of their time this holiday season."

The organization also can provide Christmas trees and gifts for the families.