RUPP, Jeanette M.

RUPP - Jeanette M. December 1, 2019. Age 73. Beloved wife of John E. Rupp. Dear mother of John (Sherri), Joseph (Janel) and Jason (Angela) Rupp. Loving grandmother of Corey, Amanda, Brandon, Shannon, Jared, Joelle, Dominic, John and Alaina. Predeceased by sisters and a brother. Survived by nieces and nephews. Jeanette was President of the Residents at Elderwood of Cheektowaga. Visitation Wednesday 2-9 PM at the Pacer funeral home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Service will take place Thursday at 10 AM. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com