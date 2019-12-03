Rotary Club seeks donations for Warm the Children

The Rotary Club of Hamburg hopes to assist up to 400 Southtowns children in need of warm winter clothes this year.

The Warm the Children initiative has helped children from 140 families, who are wearing new jackets, boots, sweaters, snow pants, mittens and hats.

The East Hill Foundation awarded $10,000 for the initiative – but donations, large and small, are still accepted.

“It’s important for donors to know that all funds collected go toward the purchase of new, winter clothing, as Rotary pays for any expenses associated with the program,” said Elizabeth Angelbeck, who coordinates the program for the Rotary.

Individuals wishing to donate may do so by mailing a check to Evans Bank, 5999 S. Park Avenue, Hamburg, N.Y., 14075, or online.

A donation can be made as a holiday gift in someone’s honor by enclosing a note with the person’s name and address. Rotary will mail a personalized message to the gift receiver, if the donation is made by Dec. 16.