Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 3, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist Joseph Conrad, born on this date in 1857, “I don’t like work ... but I like what is in work – the chance to find yourself.”

FIND A GIFT – The public is welcome at a holiday craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in Garden Gate Health Care Facility, 2365 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Vendors will offer handmade holiday items, embroidered clothing, gift baskets, Paparazzi jewelry and Mary Kay products. For more info, call 668-8100.

Indoor and outdoor activities are planned at Alden’s 26th annual Christmas in the Park on Saturday. Specialty food, wine and handmade craft vendors will display from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the Holiday Marketplace in the American Legion Hall, 13143 Broadway (Route 20). A Christmas tree lighting in Town Park takes place at 5. There also will be food stands around the bandstand in the park, wagon rides and a visit from Santa. For more info, call 937-6177 or visit aldenny.org.

HOLIDAY SOUNDS – The Friends of Harmony barbershop chorus and quartets offer their annual Christmas show at 7 p.m. Friday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. Admission is $10, which includes holiday refreshments during intermission. Half of the proceeds will benefit FeedMore, formerly the Food Bank of Western New York. For more info, call 474-8922.

WINNERS WANTED – A No. 29 jersey autographed by Tre’Davious White of the Buffalo Bills and a pair of Buffalo Sabres tickets are among the prizes as the Niagara Police Athletic League sponsors a large basket auction from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Sheraton at the Falls, 300 Third St., Niagara Falls. Admission and parking are free. The third annual NPAL Santa Dash 5K run also begins at 9 a.m. at the hotel, with registration at 7. Registration is $20 advance through Thursday, $10 students, $25 day of race. Register at score-this.com.

MARK THE DATE – Niagara County Historian Catherine L. Emerson will be guest speaker at a meeting of the Niagara Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at noon Saturday in Soliday’s Bar and Grill, 6935 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. Those attending are asked to bring a new item for the Veterans Holiday Collection.

DAY OF INFAMY – Albert McFadyen, who has portrayed President Franklin D. Roosevelt for many years, performs “FDR Remembers Pearl Harbor” on the 78th anniversary of the attack at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, call 434-7433 or visit niagarahistory.org.

