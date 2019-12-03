REHRAUER, Corey D.

REHRAUER - Corey D. Age 48, of Springville, died November 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Melisa J. (nee Kozminski) Rehrauer; son of Brenda (Alan) Yeazel and the late Douglas (survived by Patricia) Rehrauer; father of Elizabeth "Libby" and Meghan Rehrauer; brother of Carey (Laura) and Colby (Brittny) Rehrauer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-7 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM in Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8470 Supervisor Ave., Colden. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Springville. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga 14227.