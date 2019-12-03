PAUL, Randolph D. "Randy"

PAUL - Randolph D. "Randy"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Julia A. (nee Gibbs) Paul; also survived by loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM, where a Prayer Service will immediately follow. Randy was a U.S. Army veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com