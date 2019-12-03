Lewiston 'party house' defendants can't use mental health records of rape victims

The mother, stepfather and a family friend of teenage rapist Christopher J. Belter Jr. cannot use two victims' mental health treatment records in their legal defense against child endangerment charges. A trial is tentatively scheduled for May 19.

"The records do not contain any information of relevance to the defense," Lewiston Town Justice Hugh C. Gee Sr. ruled Tuesday.

Belter, 18, is on interim probation after pleading guilty to sex crimes against four girls in his home on Mountain View Drive, dubbed "the party house" by local teens.

Belter's mother, Tricia Vacanti; his stepfather, Gary E. Sullo; and the family friend, Jessica M. Long, are charged with providing the girls with alcohol and marijuana on various dates from December 2016 to August 2018.

Brian M. Melber, Vacanti's attorney, on Tuesday asked Gee to dismiss all counts of unlawfully dealing with a child against all three adults.

Gee set oral arguments for Jan. 21, when Niagara County First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma will file revised child endangerment charges against the adults, citing specific dates.