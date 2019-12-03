West Seneca seeking members for town boards, commissions

Incoming West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson said he and the Town Board are looking for candidates to fill vacancies in various boards and committees in the town.

“Going forward, we will have a transparent process for all openings in town government. We want the most qualified people filling these slots,” Dickson said in a statement.

There are vacancies on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Ethics Board and Environmental Commission. The Town Board traditionally makes the appointments at its reorganization meeting Jan. 3.

Candidates – including current members seeking reappointment to their respective boards – should mail a resume and cover letter with contact information to Gary Dickson, 543 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y., 14224, or email digital copies of the materials to WestSenecaApplicants@gmail.com or to any member of the new Town Board by Dec. 15.

Dickson said applicants should be aware that their cover letters and resumes – minus personal information such as date of birth, telephone, email, address and other information irrelevant to the position – are public documents.