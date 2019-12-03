Canisius College basketball will close trip with game at Florida Atlantic

Their four-game win streak ended on Monday by Hofstra, the Canisius Golden Griffins will close out their appearance in the Boca Raton Beach Classic in Florida by taking on host Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Abessinio Court in FAU Arena.

FAU (4-4) lost to St. Bonaventure, 70-61, Monday night in one bracket final of the Boca Classic. The Canisius (4-3) loss to Hofstra was in the final of the other bracket.

Coach Reggie Witherspoon has gotten good early-season results from his Griffs despite having freshmen Jacco Fritz and Armon Harried and junior college transfer Majesty Brandon in his player rotation.

Harried scored 12 of his team-high 15 points during a rally that gave Canisius its biggest lead of the game against Hofstra. Fritz, a 6-foot-10-inch forward from The Netherlands, had only five points in the loss to Hofstra. He is averaging 9.0 and 5.3 rebounds a game and has made 67.7% of his field goal tries.

Senior point guard Malik Johnson leads the Griffs at 14.4 points a game.

Bona sophomores Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch were named to the All-Boca Beach Classic team.

The St. Bonaventure women’s team continues to struggle in nonconference play. The Bonnies (1-7) lost their sixth in a row, falling at Kent State, 81-58, on Tuesday afternoon. Bona never led against the Golden Flashes from the Mid-American Conference. Junior college transfer Jurnee President had 15 points and freshman Olivia Brown 12 to lead the Bonnies.

The Bonnies will be home against the University at Buffalo at noon on Saturday prior to the Bona men’s game against Hofstra. The Reilly Center doubleheader will mark the reunion of the 1970 St. Bonaventure Final Four team.