My View: Storytelling enriches holiday gatherings

By Barbara E. Ochterski

What if there are more to traditions than we think? With Christmas and Hanukkah quickly approaching, I pause to consider the traditions Americans hold dear.

Although most Muslim holidays do not occur in November or December this year, Hindus look forward to Gita Jayanti (the birthday of Bhagavad-Gita, sacred text of Hindus) and there are many traditional celebrations for various ethnic groups.

Thanksgiving is a revered day that conjures up plates laden with customary foods, nonstop football and opportunities to spend time with family and friends.

For many, however, this particular day may bring intense feelings of loss or loneliness – even in the midst of a crowd. But gather we do, and well before the day, at least in our town, friends and even strangers in stores and church offered a “Happy Thanksgiving” wish to each other. How nice it is to be wished all good and happiness!

Handing on family holiday traditions from one generation to the next in conversation can be enlightening. This may be as lighthearted as dinnertime storytelling – of cooking mishaps and tales of previous generations’ exploits. Who knew Poppa’s car got impaled on a rod during an early date with Nonie?

Some families, like mine, cook an additional turkey on the years we are invited to another family member’s table, for what signals Thanksgiving more than the smell of turkey cooking or the sight of mouthwatering pies?

Telling the stories is, in my view, an essential part of the meal and more important and a chance for the children and teens at the table to understand better from whom they descended and who they are now. Our oldest grandson used to beg to be at the “adult” table so he could hear all the family tales. I am reminded of the heritage readings at a Jewish Passover seder table when stories of the movement from slavery to liberation are retold, so as to never be forgotten.

Actually, the gathering does not have to be “family” in the usual sense. An out-of-state son attended a Thanksgiving gathering of “new friends” and had a novel experience. Each guest was tasked with creating a crown to wear – to represent some of their uniqueness. Cool ice breaker, too, reminiscent of the British Christmas crowns.

This son connected the crown he made to the annual New Year’s Day “hat party” his grandparents (the ones who survived the car impalement!) hosted. The end result is a tender ritual moment, alive in the memory of a treasured place and time.

Diving deeper into our holiday traditions, silly or solemn, we are animated by a sense of the spiritual. The family football game, the annual Turkey Trot run, the time spent at Mass or a prayer service, enrich our understanding of community, commitment to other and perhaps even the purpose of life.

I have read that rituals give our traditional actions greater depth and power. The ritual need not be elaborate for it to have a powerful impact. Our Thanksgiving this year began by going to Mass to give thanks for the blessings of the year. At the sign of peace, an adorable young boy solemnly walked around the entire church, shaking hands and moving on. You could actually see people’s faces light up as he proceeded with this sweet gesture. It was as if the creator came down to wish each congregant a friendly hello of encouragement.

A little child did lead us. The twist is that a child led the adults, in taking a common tradition and elevating it to a moment of grace. What an excellent way to begin the holidays.

Barbara E. Ochterski, of East Aurora, likes to pass on holiday traditions.