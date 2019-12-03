Moog buys German industrial products maker

Moog Inc. is adding to its stable of industrial motion control products with its acquisition of a German manufacturer.

The $53.8 million acquisition of Gesellschaft fur Antriebstechnik mbH and GAT Inc. will add the German company's line of fluid rotating unions and slip rings to its industrial product line.

Most of GAT's products are used in industrial settings, from specialized machinery, steel mills and machine tools, to medical products, wind turbines and semiconductor fabrication.

Pat Roche, the president of Moog's industrial systems business, said the acquisition complements Moog's existing slip ring products and expands it into fluid rotary uses.

The deal, which has already closed, "allow us to supply fully integrated slip ring/rotary union solutions," he said.

GAT expects to finish 2019 with sales of around $37.7 million. The company, based in Geisenheim, Germany, has about 200 employees.

GAT, which was founded in 1978, initially focused on European markets, but has expanded into China and the U.S. market over the past 10 years.