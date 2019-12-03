MILLEVILLE, Jean M.

MILLEVILLE - Jean M. 92 of Niagara Falls, on December 1, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Esther (Young) Moebius. Predeceased by her husband, Erwin Milleville on July 29, 1997; a brother, John (Edith) Moebius, and sister, Mildred (Harold) MaGinn. Survived by three children, Larry Milleville of GA, Linda (Rodney) Haseley of Sanborn, and Paul Milleville of Niagara Falls; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. Services in St. James Lutheran Church, 2437 Niagara Road, on Thursday at 9:30 AM.