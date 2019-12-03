MCNALLY, Marjorie H. (Stonerook)

Of Hamburg, NY. Suddenly November 28, 2019. Wife of the late Glenn McNally; mother of David (Laurie) McNally, Diana (Richard) McCall and LeeAnn McNally. Sister of Nancy (late Donald) Reighard. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the First Baptist Church of Hamburg, Thursday, December 12 at 10:30 AM. No prior visitation. Condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com