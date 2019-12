MATTSON, Mark Erik

MATTSON - Mark Erik Age 58, owner and operator of Mocking Bird Park in Arcade, died November 28, 2019. Friends may call Saturday from Noon-1 PM at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Interment in Sardinia Cemetery. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.