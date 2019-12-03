Letter: Niagara Street reconstruction is already improving the area

It’s been a long but exciting construction season on Niagara Street in the City of Buffalo between Busti and Forest avenues. We can just start seeing what the final street reconstruction will look like when it is completed in 2020.

Crews have been busy working on the east side of the street and will tackle the west side next year which will include Buffalo’s first cycle track – bicycle lanes in each direction confined to the west side with a buffer to protect cyclists from traffic.

A new traffic pattern and bump-outs will finally control traffic to create a safer environment for pedestrians and travelers. Stormwater planters and trees will not only help with run-off but will also create an environment that will feel more like a neighborhood and less like a highway.

Kudos to City of Buffalo Department of Public Works, Watts Engineering and Buffalo Sewer Authority for guiding this ambitious project.

They have been tireless in their efforts to make the project reflect what the community requested. They coordinate with utilities, property owners and others to make the project move forward as cohesively as possible.

The general contractor, CATCO, should also be commended for pushing through on a complicated and challenging project. They are impressive in putting together the resources needed and tackling new complications on a nearly daily basis

A note to drivers: please exercise caution this winter, this is still a construction site. Slow down!

Barbara Rowe

Buffalo