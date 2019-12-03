LEMUNYAN, Marcia F.

LEMUNYAN - Marcia F. Age 70 of Gowanda, December 2, 2019. Wife of Edwin Lemunyan; mother of Carol (Mike) Lynch, Keith Fahs, Donald Fahs, Melinda Lemunyan and Clifford Lemunyan. 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of Jeanne ( Ray) Ruffin and the late Clifford Hathaway. There will be no prior visitation or service. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda (716)-532-4200