Landlord of former Honey's in Niagara Falls wins $531,000 judgment

The landlord of a former Honey's restaurant in Niagara Falls has won a $531,250 default judgment for unpaid rent and other costs against the defunct chain's third-generation owner and the owner of the tavern that replaced Honey's on the site.

Benderson Development said in its April complaint filed in State Supreme Court that Honey's leased the 7,200-square-foot building at 6560 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Fashion Outlets of Niagara, from 2011 to January 2016. That's when former Honey's manager Candice Creamer took over the lease to open her Buffalo Wing Joint and P.U.B.

Creamer had defaulted on the lease by December 2018 and, by March, owed $55,700 in rent and other charges, said Benderson, which formally declared the lease in default, took possession of the property and sought the rest of the rent money owed through 2022.

Former Honey's owner Larry Pacifico, who guaranteed the lease assumed by Buffalo Wing Joint, and Creamer never responded to the suit. Justice Deborah A. Chimes approved the default judgment last week.