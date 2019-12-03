KUJDA, Thomas T.

KUJDA - Thomas T. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 1, 2019. Loving son of the late Adam and Irene Kujda; dear brother of Joseph (Christine) Kujda and the late Carol (late Edward) Wozniak; cherished uncle of Darrin (Terri), Doreen (Ronald), Matthew (Jacqueline), and Melissa (Daniel). Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, on Thursday at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com