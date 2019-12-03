Key dates for 2019-20 boys' basketball season

The boys’ basketball season is already in full swing.

With that in mind, here are some key dates (and tournaments) to help you navigate the 2019-20 campaign.

The Cataract Classic always has a quality lineup, while the third Centercourt Classic at Williamsville North features an impeccable six-game schedule over two days (Jamestown at Will North closes the first day, while St. Joe’s versus Lew-Port caps it).

The dates:

Dec. 4-6: Pastor-Cooper Showcase at Villa Maria College

Dec. 5-6: Cataract City Classic at Niagara Falls High School

Dec. 13-14: Keenan Classic at Canisius High School

Jan. 3-4: ECIC/NFL Challenge at Depew High School

Feb. 7-8: Centercourt Classic (six games, two days) at Williamsville North

Feb. 19: Last Section VI regular season games

Feb. 22: Section VI seeding meeting

Feb. 25: Playoffs begin

Feb. 28: MMHSAA Division semifinals at Canisius College

Feb. 29: MMHSAA Division semifinals at Canisius College

March 2-5: Sectional semifinals at Buffalo State and Jamestown Community College

March 3: MMHSAA finals at Canisius College

March 6: Sectional finals in Class D, C1 and C2 at JCC

March 7: Sectional finals in Class AA, A1, A2, B1 and B2 at Buffalo State

March 7: MMHSAA Buffalo at Rockville Center A Game

March 10: Crossovers at Buffalo State

March 14: Far West Regionals at Buffalo State

*March 14: NYSCHSAA finals at Fordham A & B, 11 a.m.

March 20-22: NYSPHSAA tournament, Cooling Insurance Center, Glens Falls

March 27-29: New York State Federation Tournament of Champions, Rose Hill Gym, Bronx

* — Games in Buffalo if Buffalo school wins March 7