Investment firm buys Robinson Home Products plant

A suburban New York City real estate firm that specializes in buying, redeveloping and managing industrial properties has acquired the Robinson Home Products facility in Buffalo for $10.325 million.

Reich Brothers, through Buffalo Bailey LLC, bought the 205,000-square-foot distribution center at 500 Bailey Ave. from Robinson, which will lease it back and continue to occupy it.

Located off the Niagara Thruway, the facility sits on seven acres and includes 50-foot clear-height ceilings, 12 dock-high doors and 100 parking spaces.