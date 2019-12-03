In response to Trump's executive order, Erie County goes on record to welcome refugees

Erie County welcomes refugees. That is the message that County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz is sending today in response to an executive order by President Trump that would bar refugees from resettling in a state or locality without written consent from the governor and a local official as of this Christmas.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also gave formal consent last week. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has also indicated consent, though the executive order itself faces other legal challenges.

Erie County has been a refugee resettlement area for many years, mitigating the region's population losses. Since 2008, the county has resettled more than 13,500 refugees from 40 countries, according to the County Executive's Office.

"This letter confirms that nothing has changed for Erie County and that we will continue as a welcoming community to people fleeing persecution and seeking to begin their own American dream," Poloncarz said.

The county executive was joined by leaders of four local refugee resettlement agencies: the International Institute, Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County, Journey's End Refugee Services and Catholic Charities of Buffalo.