December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late "Susie" Susan (Smith) Hughes; who after eight long years, he is finally reunited with. Dear father of William T. (Karen), Robert J. "Jerry" (Kerry) and Michael P. (Kimberly) Hughes. Proud Papa to Ryan, Erin, Emma, Andrew, Olivia, Owen, Aidan and the late Madison Hughes. Brother of Anne Ryan (late Richard "Dick" Ulrich) and the late Robert T. (Loretta) Hughes. Cherished uncle of William (Eileen) Ryan and Susan Ryan; also survived by several other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends. Friends may call Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site) at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations graciously accepted in Larry's name at the Kaleida Health Foundation, 1028 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14203. "Big Lar" spent nearly 25 years at the Courier-Express newspaper before it folded in 1982. He moved on to work with the City of Buffalo, as a bus operator for the NFTA and the Erie County Sheriff's Office before eventually retiring. His work also included over 30 years in security industry and he was a longtime member of Local 235, the Ushers & Ticket Takers union at the Memorial Auditorium, Rich Stadium and the Buffalo Convention Center. He was an active member of the Courier-Express Alumni Association, Knights of Columbus Nash Council, First Ward & South Buffalo Democratic Association, South Buffalo Hockey & Football Association, South Park High School reunion committee and the South Park Men's Golf Club. Larry loved watching his Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, listening to his police & fire scanner every night, rooting against the Yankees, bragging about his grandchildren, talking about his three boys and his beloved "Susie." The entire Hughes family would like to thank everyone who checked in on, supported or helped Larry, especially these past few years. We are forever grateful. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com