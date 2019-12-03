High school scores & schedules (Dec. 2)

Boys basketball
Tuesday’s games
Yale Cup Division I
East vs. South Park, no report.
IAC
Walsh 53, Stanley G. Falk 35
Nonleague
Akron 53, Tonawanda 50 (OT)
Grand Island 52, Buffalo Arts 35
Niagara Wheatfield 63, Wilson 29
Middle Early College 96, Emerson 51
North Tonawanda 59, Newfane 37
McKinley 80, St. Francis 78 (OT)
Starpoint 57, JFK 44
Barker 58, V-Kendall 47
All-Limestone 73, V-Genesee Valley 64
Salamanca 60, Springville 50
Ellicottville 54, Silver Creek 42
Walsh 53, Stanley G. Falk 35
Falk 8 9 12 6 - 35
Walsh 12 12 11 18 - 53
F: Davis 6, Calloway 11, Perez 6, Jordan 2, Clyburn 10
W: Parks 3, Laverty 16,Tufino 19, Garvin 15
3-point goals: Tufino 5, Garvin 3, Parks, Perez
Akron 53, Tonawanda 50 (OT)
Tonawanda 15 8 21 6 0 - 50
Akron 14 8 14 14 3 - 53
TONAWANDA (0-1): Boling 21, Davis 10, Perry 6, Tantillo 4, Velazquez 9.
AKRON (1-0): Heberling 16, Holtz 8, J Mazza 6, J Mazza 5, Mietz 18.
3-point goals: Boling, Davis 2, Holtz 2, J Mazza, Mietz 4, Tantillo, Velazquez.
Grand Island 52, Buffalo Arts 35
Buffalo Arts 4 15 6 10 - 35
Grand Island 20 16 11 5 - 52
BUFFALO ARTS (0-1): Green 10, Mack 6, Rodgers 12, Sims 3, Siobert 10.
GRAND ISLAND (1-0): J Knight 1, T Knight 11, Moskala 3, Quick 2, Rustowicz 3, Simpson 7, Sionko 25.
3-point goals: Moskala, Simpson, Sims, Sionko 6.
Niagara Wheatfield 63, Wilson 29
Wilson 3 9 5 12 - 29
Nia. Wheat. 11 24 14 14 - 63
WILSON (0-1): Andreola 2, Bradley 4, Jaques 3, Mahar 3, Martinez 6, Miller 3, Thompson 4, Westmorland 4.
NIA. WHEAT. (1-0): DenHaese 5, DeVantier 10, Fletcher 13, LaScala 1, Mellerski 6, Patterson 4, Robinson 13, J. Smith 5, Solomon 4, Wonoroniecki 2.
3-point goals: Jaques, Martinez 2, Miller, DeVantier, Fletcher, Robinson 3, J. Smith.
Middle Early College 96, Emerson 51
Emerson 6 12 18 15 - 51
MEC 32 21 23 20 - 96
EMERSON (0-1): Carr 4, Conner 14, Jackson 12, Loder 13, Morales 2, Russell 6.
MEC (1-1): Cottman 13, J Jones 33, K Jones 4, Meadows 5, Pickett 3, Prince 18, Smith 13.
3-point goals: Conner 3, Cottman, J Jones 5, Pickett, Prince 4.
North Tonawanda 59, Newfane 37
Newfane 8 9 7 13 - 37
N. Tona 16 11 15 17 - 59
NEWFANE (1-2): Capen 7, Everett 12, Gibson 2, Snow 2, Srock 12.
N. TONAWANDA (1-0): Cutter 20, Fox-Stoddard 5, Granto 5, Macneil 2, McMurray 2, Moultrie 23, Osborn 2.
3-point goals: Capen, Cutter 2, Everett 2, Fox-Stoddard, Granto, Moultrie.
McKinley 80, St. Francis 78 (OT)
McKinley 14 16 19 18 13 - 80
St. Francis 13 17 21 16 11 - 78
MCKINLEY (1-0): Askia 22, Austin 9, Lewis 13, McGee 10, Reing 13, Snow 6, Whitehead 7.
ST. FRANCIS (0-1): Bartholomew 7, Bickerstaff 25, Brunner 4, Collins 9, Consigli 11, Dempsey 6, Goldsmith 5, Katholos 3, Moore 5, Reid 3.
3-point goals: Askia, Collins, Consigli, Katholos, Moore, Reing 2, Whitehead.
Starpoint 57, JFK 44
JFK 10 14 11 9 - 44
Starpoint 13 19 10 15 - 57
JFK (0-1): Aramini 15, Ferrell 13, Pace 2.
STARPOINT (1-1): Bradley 1, Brooks 6, Elicier 17, Harrington 3.
All-Limestone 73, V-Genesee Vly 64
V-Genesee 11 15 19 19 - 64
All.-Lime. 22 17 15 19 - 73
V-GENESEE VALLEY (0-1): Clark 4, Windus 29, Ellsessor 3, Gordon 8, McKnight 1, Schneider 19
ALL.-LIME. (1-0): Carlson 2, C Curran 17, T Curran 2, Giardini 13, Gustafson 5, Napoleon 29, Wolfgang 5.
3-point goals: Giardini, Napoleon 7, Wolfgang.
Salamanca 60, Springville 50
Springville 11 15 9 15 - 50
Salamanca 12 11 11 26 - 60
SPRINGVILLE (0-1): Boies 18, Copeland 11, Elkins 12, Fisher 5, Sullivan 4.
SALAMANCA (1-0): I Brown 16, L Brown 9, George 8, Hedlund 3, McKenna 2, Pond 5, White 17.
3-point goals: Boies 2, I Brown, L Brown 3, Copeland 3, Elkins 2, George, Hedlund.
Today’s games
Yale Cup Division II
MST Seneca at Burgard, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Arts at I-Prep/Grover, 6 p.m.
Bennett at Olmsted, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
ECIC II
Amherst at Williamsville East, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
CSAT at Fredonia, 7 p.m.
Health Sciat WNY Maritime, 7:30 p.m.
Greg Martin Tournament
at Iroquois
West Seneca East vs. Kenmore East, 5 p.m.
Springville vs. Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Tip-off
at Lancaster
Cleveland Hill vs. Depew, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.
Pastor-Cooper Memorial
at Villa Maria
Nichols vs. Hutch-Tech, 6:45 p.m.
Bishop Timon vs. City Honors, 8:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s games
Canisius Cup
Buffalo Arts 54, South Park 46
Hutch-Tech 66, McKinley 21
Emerson 52, Middle Early College 9
Nonleague
Lew-Port 50, Williamsville East 21
Springville 44, Wilson 38
V-Elba 52, Albion 38
Newfane 46, JFK 29
Tonawanda 46, Medina 22
Orchard Park 62, Mount Mercy 41
Randolph 56, Olean 23
Sherman 54, Falconer 16
Buffalo Arts 54, South Park 46
South Park 9 8 9 20 - 46
Buffalo Arts 11 18 17 8 - 54
SOUTH PARK (0-1, 0-1): Bridges 4, Cotto 15, Green 10, Hunter 4, Martinez 10, Parker 3, Woodard 3.
BUFFALO ARTS (1-0, 1-0): Evans 9, Hyson 5, McCullough 15, Meridith 21, Neilson 4.
3-point goals: Green, Parker, Woodard.
Hutch-Tech 66, McKinley 21
McKinley 3 10 1 7 - 21
Hutch-Tech 18 18 14 16 - 66
MCKINLEY (0-1, 0-1): Braswell 3, Graves 2, Maldonado 6, Wilson 10.
HUTCH-TECH (3-0, 1-0): Bridges 2, Crosby 7, Hoskins 6, Jones 11, Kelley-Parker 2, Laury 7, Lott 5, Newsome 15, Smith 11.
3-point goals: Braswell, Newsome, Smith, Wilson 2.
Emerson 52, Middle Early College 9
MEC 2 5 0 2 - 9
Emerson 16 12 12 12 - 52
MEC (0-1, 0-1): Amerson 1, Glisson 3, Martin 2, Ortiz-Maisonet 3.
EMERSON (2-1, 1-0): Davis 6, Dowell 11, Hicks 2, Lamont 7, Murry 4, Parker 2, Smith 18, Weeden 2.
3-point goals: Dowell.
Lew-Port 50, Williamsville East 21
Lew-Port 15 6 8 21 - 50
Wmsv. East 5 2 7 7 - 21
LEW-PORT (1-0): Auer 10, Freedline 10, Houston 2, Lannon 2, Lindamer 2, Schuey 6, Skowronski 4, Waechter 11, Woods 1.
WMSV. EAST (0-1): Mclay 10, Militello 3, Reid 4, Sable 4.
3-point goals: Skowronski, Waechter 2, Sable.
V-Elba 52, Albion 38
V-Elba 20 14 12 6 - 52
Albion 20 6 3 9 - 38
V-ELBA (1-0):
ALBION (0-2): K Derisley 9, P Derisley 7, Johnson 4, A Knaak 4, M Knaak 2, Little 10, Olles 2.
3-point goals: K Derisley 2, P Derisley.
Newfane 46, JFK 29
Newfane 16 12 9 9 - 46
JFK 8 4 3 14 - 29
NEWFANE (1-0): Boudeman 1, Check 5, Chunco 10, Clark 6, Dumais 11, Hambruch 2, Littman 4, McGhee 4, Sheehan 3.
JFK (0-1): Golubski 13, Pirro 6, Urban 3.
3-point goals: Golubski, Littman.
Tonawanda 46, Medina 22
Medina 11 7 4 0 - 22
Tonawanda 6 18 15 7 - 46
MEDINA (0-1): Bloom 4, Holloway 8, Osby 2, Sones 2, Vanderwalker 6.
TONAWANDA (2-1): Frears 4, Hamill 12, Jackson 11, Janowsky 13, Jefferson 4, Wood 2.
3-point goals: Holloway 2.
Orchard Park 62, Mount Mercy 41
Mount Mercy 11 8 7 15 - 41
OPHS 9 25 12 16 - 62
MOUNT MERCY (0-1): Fredo 8, Kessler 19, Strong 1.
OPHS (1-0): Fenn 8, Flannery 22, Harrigan 8, Major 4, McPoland 4, Miller 1, Stevenson 13, Swiatek 2.
3-point goals: Flannery 2, Harrigan 2.
MOUNT MERCY (0-1): Federowicz 1, Foster 2, Gibbons 4, Martin 11, Sweitzer 1, Thomas 2, Williams 2.
OPHS (1-0): Ames 5, Clark 1, Hvizdak 26, Morrison 11, Pence 11, Rosengren 1.
Sherman 54, Falconer 16
Falconer 4 4 2 6 - 16
Sherman 14 13 15 12 - 54
FALCONER (0-1): Disbro 4, Fenton 4, Harper 4, Penhollow 2, Peterson 1, Rivera 1.
SHERMAN (1-0): H Fisher 6, J Fisher 3, M Gratto 10, P Gratto 6, Lewczyk 2, Lindsey 8, Myers 6, Sands 13.
3-point goals: H Fisher 2, Myers, Sands 3.
Today’s games
Canisius Cup
Burgard at East, 4:30 p.m.
I-Prep/Grover at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Lackawanna at Alden, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Lockport at Niagara Wheatfield, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Health Sciences at Buf. Seminary, 5 p.m.
TBA at Christian Central, 5 p.m.
Olmsted at Mount St. Mary, 5 p.m.
North Collins at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Roy-Hart at Starpoint, 7 p.m.
Salamanca at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
West Seneca West Tipoff
at West Seneca West
TBA vs. West Seneca East, 5 p.m.
Cheektowaga vs. W Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
WNY Club
CH/O’Hara 8, Roy-Hart/Barker/Medina 2
Orchard park 5, Ea/Holland 2
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Clarence vs. Niagara Wheatfield, 6:20 p.m.
West Seneca West vs. Starpoint, 8:35 p.m.
Girls hockey
Tuesday’s games
WNY Federation
Lan/Iro/Depew 2, WS/Ham/Eden 1
Monsignor Martin 9, Clar/Amh/SH 0
Williamsville 5, Ken/Grand Island 3
W (5-0): Emma Roland 3g-a, Vanessa Willick gwg, Jenna Cavalieri g-a
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Fro/LS/OP vs. Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys bowling
Tuesday’s results
Monsignor Martin
O’Hara 3, Park 0
St. Francis 3, Timon 0
St.Joe’s 3, Canisus 0
ECIC Small South
Eden 5, Holland 2
E: Martin Barnack 192-509
Girls bowling
Tuesday’s results
ECIC Small South
Eden 7, Holland 0
E: Michelle Barnack 154-407
Boys swimming
Tuesday’s results
ECIC II
Amherst 57, Iroquois 37
Hamburg 64, Sweet Home 37
ECIC IV
Alden 86, Depew 65
Eden 92, Tonawanda 54
Niagara Frontier
Lockport 109, Grand Island 69
Nia-Wheatfield 127, Niagara Falls 57
Rifle
ECIC
Lancaster 1096, Iroquois 1021
Alex Hangen (L) 286
Clarence 1112, Alden 1099
Alexis Kirk (C) 286
Kenmore 1061, Holland 980
Audrey Lawrence (K) 284
Pioneer 1126, Orchard Park 1015
Trevor Harrington (P) 285
Wrestling
V-Spencerport 58, St. Joe’s 16
SJ: J. Juncewicz def. A. Dellevale 3:04
Calling all all-stars
The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.
GIRLS SOCCER: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, CCAA East.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III.
