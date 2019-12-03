High school scores & schedules (Dec. 2)

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s games

Yale Cup Division I

East vs. South Park, no report.

IAC

Walsh 53, Stanley G. Falk 35

Nonleague

Akron 53, Tonawanda 50 (OT)

Grand Island 52, Buffalo Arts 35

Niagara Wheatfield 63, Wilson 29

Middle Early College 96, Emerson 51

North Tonawanda 59, Newfane 37

McKinley 80, St. Francis 78 (OT)

Starpoint 57, JFK 44

Barker 58, V-Kendall 47

All-Limestone 73, V-Genesee Valley 64

Salamanca 60, Springville 50

Ellicottville 54, Silver Creek 42

Walsh 53, Stanley G. Falk 35

Falk 8 9 12 6 - 35

Walsh 12 12 11 18 - 53

F: Davis 6, Calloway 11, Perez 6, Jordan 2, Clyburn 10

W: Parks 3, Laverty 16,Tufino 19, Garvin 15

3-point goals: Tufino 5, Garvin 3, Parks, Perez

Akron 53, Tonawanda 50 (OT)

Tonawanda 15 8 21 6 0 - 50

Akron 14 8 14 14 3 - 53

TONAWANDA (0-1): Boling 21, Davis 10, Perry 6, Tantillo 4, Velazquez 9.

AKRON (1-0): Heberling 16, Holtz 8, J Mazza 6, J Mazza 5, Mietz 18.

3-point goals: Boling, Davis 2, Holtz 2, J Mazza, Mietz 4, Tantillo, Velazquez.

Grand Island 52, Buffalo Arts 35

Buffalo Arts 4 15 6 10 - 35

Grand Island 20 16 11 5 - 52

BUFFALO ARTS (0-1): Green 10, Mack 6, Rodgers 12, Sims 3, Siobert 10.

GRAND ISLAND (1-0): J Knight 1, T Knight 11, Moskala 3, Quick 2, Rustowicz 3, Simpson 7, Sionko 25.

3-point goals: Moskala, Simpson, Sims, Sionko 6.

Niagara Wheatfield 63, Wilson 29

Wilson 3 9 5 12 - 29

Nia. Wheat. 11 24 14 14 - 63

WILSON (0-1): Andreola 2, Bradley 4, Jaques 3, Mahar 3, Martinez 6, Miller 3, Thompson 4, Westmorland 4.

NIA. WHEAT. (1-0): DenHaese 5, DeVantier 10, Fletcher 13, LaScala 1, Mellerski 6, Patterson 4, Robinson 13, J. Smith 5, Solomon 4, Wonoroniecki 2.

3-point goals: Jaques, Martinez 2, Miller, DeVantier, Fletcher, Robinson 3, J. Smith.

Middle Early College 96, Emerson 51

Emerson 6 12 18 15 - 51

MEC 32 21 23 20 - 96

EMERSON (0-1): Carr 4, Conner 14, Jackson 12, Loder 13, Morales 2, Russell 6.

MEC (1-1): Cottman 13, J Jones 33, K Jones 4, Meadows 5, Pickett 3, Prince 18, Smith 13.

3-point goals: Conner 3, Cottman, J Jones 5, Pickett, Prince 4.

North Tonawanda 59, Newfane 37

Newfane 8 9 7 13 - 37

N. Tona 16 11 15 17 - 59

NEWFANE (1-2): Capen 7, Everett 12, Gibson 2, Snow 2, Srock 12.

N. TONAWANDA (1-0): Cutter 20, Fox-Stoddard 5, Granto 5, Macneil 2, McMurray 2, Moultrie 23, Osborn 2.

3-point goals: Capen, Cutter 2, Everett 2, Fox-Stoddard, Granto, Moultrie.

McKinley 80, St. Francis 78 (OT)

McKinley 14 16 19 18 13 - 80

St. Francis 13 17 21 16 11 - 78

MCKINLEY (1-0): Askia 22, Austin 9, Lewis 13, McGee 10, Reing 13, Snow 6, Whitehead 7.

ST. FRANCIS (0-1): Bartholomew 7, Bickerstaff 25, Brunner 4, Collins 9, Consigli 11, Dempsey 6, Goldsmith 5, Katholos 3, Moore 5, Reid 3.

3-point goals: Askia, Collins, Consigli, Katholos, Moore, Reing 2, Whitehead.

Starpoint 57, JFK 44

JFK 10 14 11 9 - 44

Starpoint 13 19 10 15 - 57

JFK (0-1): Aramini 15, Ferrell 13, Pace 2.

STARPOINT (1-1): Bradley 1, Brooks 6, Elicier 17, Harrington 3.

All-Limestone 73, V-Genesee Vly 64

V-Genesee 11 15 19 19 - 64

All.-Lime. 22 17 15 19 - 73

V-GENESEE VALLEY (0-1): Clark 4, Windus 29, Ellsessor 3, Gordon 8, McKnight 1, Schneider 19

ALL.-LIME. (1-0): Carlson 2, C Curran 17, T Curran 2, Giardini 13, Gustafson 5, Napoleon 29, Wolfgang 5.

3-point goals: Giardini, Napoleon 7, Wolfgang.

Salamanca 60, Springville 50

Springville 11 15 9 15 - 50

Salamanca 12 11 11 26 - 60

SPRINGVILLE (0-1): Boies 18, Copeland 11, Elkins 12, Fisher 5, Sullivan 4.

SALAMANCA (1-0): I Brown 16, L Brown 9, George 8, Hedlund 3, McKenna 2, Pond 5, White 17.

3-point goals: Boies 2, I Brown, L Brown 3, Copeland 3, Elkins 2, George, Hedlund.

Today’s games

Yale Cup Division II

MST Seneca at Burgard, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Arts at I-Prep/Grover, 6 p.m.

Bennett at Olmsted, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

ECIC II

Amherst at Williamsville East, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

CSAT at Fredonia, 7 p.m.

Health Sciat WNY Maritime, 7:30 p.m.

Greg Martin Tournament

at Iroquois

West Seneca East vs. Kenmore East, 5 p.m.

Springville vs. Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Tip-off

at Lancaster

Cleveland Hill vs. Depew, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Pastor-Cooper Memorial

at Villa Maria

Nichols vs. Hutch-Tech, 6:45 p.m.

Bishop Timon vs. City Honors, 8:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s games

Canisius Cup

Buffalo Arts 54, South Park 46

Hutch-Tech 66, McKinley 21

Emerson 52, Middle Early College 9

Nonleague

Lew-Port 50, Williamsville East 21

Springville 44, Wilson 38

V-Elba 52, Albion 38

Newfane 46, JFK 29

Tonawanda 46, Medina 22

Orchard Park 62, Mount Mercy 41

Randolph 56, Olean 23

Sherman 54, Falconer 16

Buffalo Arts 54, South Park 46

South Park 9 8 9 20 - 46

Buffalo Arts 11 18 17 8 - 54

SOUTH PARK (0-1, 0-1): Bridges 4, Cotto 15, Green 10, Hunter 4, Martinez 10, Parker 3, Woodard 3.

BUFFALO ARTS (1-0, 1-0): Evans 9, Hyson 5, McCullough 15, Meridith 21, Neilson 4.

3-point goals: Green, Parker, Woodard.

Hutch-Tech 66, McKinley 21

McKinley 3 10 1 7 - 21

Hutch-Tech 18 18 14 16 - 66

MCKINLEY (0-1, 0-1): Braswell 3, Graves 2, Maldonado 6, Wilson 10.

HUTCH-TECH (3-0, 1-0): Bridges 2, Crosby 7, Hoskins 6, Jones 11, Kelley-Parker 2, Laury 7, Lott 5, Newsome 15, Smith 11.

3-point goals: Braswell, Newsome, Smith, Wilson 2.

Emerson 52, Middle Early College 9

MEC 2 5 0 2 - 9

Emerson 16 12 12 12 - 52

MEC (0-1, 0-1): Amerson 1, Glisson 3, Martin 2, Ortiz-Maisonet 3.

EMERSON (2-1, 1-0): Davis 6, Dowell 11, Hicks 2, Lamont 7, Murry 4, Parker 2, Smith 18, Weeden 2.

3-point goals: Dowell.

Lew-Port 50, Williamsville East 21

Lew-Port 15 6 8 21 - 50

Wmsv. East 5 2 7 7 - 21

LEW-PORT (1-0): Auer 10, Freedline 10, Houston 2, Lannon 2, Lindamer 2, Schuey 6, Skowronski 4, Waechter 11, Woods 1.

WMSV. EAST (0-1): Mclay 10, Militello 3, Reid 4, Sable 4.

3-point goals: Skowronski, Waechter 2, Sable.

V-Elba 52, Albion 38

V-Elba 20 14 12 6 - 52

Albion 20 6 3 9 - 38

V-ELBA (1-0):

ALBION (0-2): K Derisley 9, P Derisley 7, Johnson 4, A Knaak 4, M Knaak 2, Little 10, Olles 2.

3-point goals: K Derisley 2, P Derisley.

Newfane 46, JFK 29

Newfane 16 12 9 9 - 46

JFK 8 4 3 14 - 29

NEWFANE (1-0): Boudeman 1, Check 5, Chunco 10, Clark 6, Dumais 11, Hambruch 2, Littman 4, McGhee 4, Sheehan 3.

JFK (0-1): Golubski 13, Pirro 6, Urban 3.

3-point goals: Golubski, Littman.

Tonawanda 46, Medina 22

Medina 11 7 4 0 - 22

Tonawanda 6 18 15 7 - 46

MEDINA (0-1): Bloom 4, Holloway 8, Osby 2, Sones 2, Vanderwalker 6.

TONAWANDA (2-1): Frears 4, Hamill 12, Jackson 11, Janowsky 13, Jefferson 4, Wood 2.

3-point goals: Holloway 2.

Orchard Park 62, Mount Mercy 41

Mount Mercy 11 8 7 15 - 41

OPHS 9 25 12 16 - 62

MOUNT MERCY (0-1): Fredo 8, Kessler 19, Strong 1.

OPHS (1-0): Fenn 8, Flannery 22, Harrigan 8, Major 4, McPoland 4, Miller 1, Stevenson 13, Swiatek 2.

3-point goals: Flannery 2, Harrigan 2.

MOUNT MERCY (0-1): Federowicz 1, Foster 2, Gibbons 4, Martin 11, Sweitzer 1, Thomas 2, Williams 2.

OPHS (1-0): Ames 5, Clark 1, Hvizdak 26, Morrison 11, Pence 11, Rosengren 1.

Sherman 54, Falconer 16

Falconer 4 4 2 6 - 16

Sherman 14 13 15 12 - 54

FALCONER (0-1): Disbro 4, Fenton 4, Harper 4, Penhollow 2, Peterson 1, Rivera 1.

SHERMAN (1-0): H Fisher 6, J Fisher 3, M Gratto 10, P Gratto 6, Lewczyk 2, Lindsey 8, Myers 6, Sands 13.

3-point goals: H Fisher 2, Myers, Sands 3.

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

Burgard at East, 4:30 p.m.

I-Prep/Grover at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Lackawanna at Alden, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Lockport at Niagara Wheatfield, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Health Sciences at Buf. Seminary, 5 p.m.

TBA at Christian Central, 5 p.m.

Olmsted at Mount St. Mary, 5 p.m.

North Collins at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Roy-Hart at Starpoint, 7 p.m.

Salamanca at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

West Seneca West Tipoff

at West Seneca West

TBA vs. West Seneca East, 5 p.m.

Cheektowaga vs. W Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

WNY Club

CH/O’Hara 8, Roy-Hart/Barker/Medina 2

Orchard park 5, Ea/Holland 2

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Clarence vs. Niagara Wheatfield, 6:20 p.m.

West Seneca West vs. Starpoint, 8:35 p.m.

Girls hockey

Tuesday’s games

WNY Federation

Lan/Iro/Depew 2, WS/Ham/Eden 1

Monsignor Martin 9, Clar/Amh/SH 0

Williamsville 5, Ken/Grand Island 3

W (5-0): Emma Roland 3g-a, Vanessa Willick gwg, Jenna Cavalieri g-a

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Fro/LS/OP vs. Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys bowling

Tuesday’s results

Monsignor Martin

O’Hara 3, Park 0

St. Francis 3, Timon 0

St.Joe’s 3, Canisus 0

ECIC Small South

Eden 5, Holland 2

E: Martin Barnack 192-509

Girls bowling

Tuesday’s results

ECIC Small South

Eden 7, Holland 0

E: Michelle Barnack 154-407

Boys swimming

Tuesday’s results

ECIC II

Amherst 57, Iroquois 37

Hamburg 64, Sweet Home 37

ECIC IV

Alden 86, Depew 65

Eden 92, Tonawanda 54

Niagara Frontier

Lockport 109, Grand Island 69

Nia-Wheatfield 127, Niagara Falls 57

Rifle

ECIC

Lancaster 1096, Iroquois 1021

Alex Hangen (L) 286

Clarence 1112, Alden 1099

Alexis Kirk (C) 286

Kenmore 1061, Holland 980

Audrey Lawrence (K) 284

Pioneer 1126, Orchard Park 1015

Trevor Harrington (P) 285

Wrestling

V-Spencerport 58, St. Joe’s 16

SJ: J. Juncewicz def. A. Dellevale 3:04

Calling all all-stars

The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.

GIRLS SOCCER: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, CCAA East.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III.