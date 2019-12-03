HAIDON, Daniel

Of Derby, NY. Beloved husband of Virgina (Kolodiej) Haidon. Dear father of Thomas J. (Carol), David P. (Joni), Timothy (Tambra), Chris J. Haidon, Karen Haidon-Gittens and the late Daniel Haidon. Grandfather of 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Brother of Bill (Tonya) Moran and Buddy (Donna) Naghton. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday at Saint John Pauls II Parish, Lakeview, NY. Please assemble at the church.