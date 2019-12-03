GUENTHER, George J.

GUENTHER - George J. Devoted husband of Virginia A. (Neu). Loving father of George V. (Brighid), Jeffery T. (Jessica) Guenther. Grandfather of Georgie, Ava and Jakub. Brother of Linda (John) Neu, Thomas, late William and Joseph Guenther. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 7-9 and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12PM in Immaculate Conception Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.