Gowanda Components Group makes another acquisition

Gowanda Components Group has made another deal, acquiring a New Hampshire-based company, RCD Components.

Terms were not disclosed.

Gowanda Components Group makes electronic components for the aerospace and defense, communications infrastructure and medical industries.

The Gowanda-based company has now made nine acquisitions in the past seven years.

RCD, which has 56 employees, will maintain its operations in Manchester, N.H., and its support facilities in the Caribbean and Asia.