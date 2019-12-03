11 players to watch in WNY high school boys basketball
Roddy Gayle, sophomore, Lewiston-Porter: Returning first team All-Western New York selection is a four-star college prospect with several big-time offers.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Roddy Gayle, sophomore, Lewiston-Porter: Coming off a season in which he averaged 22 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jalen Bradberry, junior, Park School: Returning second team All-Western New York selection has six Division I offers, including one from University at Buffalo. Gifted athlete who can run the point and spot up for 3, he averaged 19.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds last season in helping Niagara Falls reach the state semifinals.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jalen Bradberry, junior, Park School: Gifted athlete who can run the point and spot up for 3, he averaged 19.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds last season in helping Niagara Falls reach the state semifinals.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tyler Hind, senior, Randolph: Daemen College signee enters season ranked second in Western New York history in career 3-pointers with 294.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Tyler Hind, senior, Randolph: Coming off a second team All-Western New York season in which he averaged 24.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
Valory Isaacson / Special to the News
Dewayne Vass, senior, Canisius: Solid ball handler and finisher around the rim is coming off a third team All-Western New York season. He averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in helping the Crusaders reach the Manhattan Cup final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dewayne Vass, senior, Canisius: Averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in helping the Crusaders reach the Manhattan Cup final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cal Shifflet, senior, Williamsville East: Senior guard/forward is coming off a fourth team All-Western New York season in which he led Section VI in blocked shots. His dominant inside presence fueled the Flames' run to the Section VI Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cal Shifflet, senior, Williamsville East: Posted double-doubles in 22 of 24 games, finishing with averages of 20.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jamond Jones, senior, Middle Early College: Reigning Yale Cup Player of the Year and returning All-Western New York fourth-team pick.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jamond Jones, senior, Middle Early College: Averaged 17 points and nearly five assists for state Class C finalist.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cam Barmore, senior, Panama: Is 6-foot-6 and is one of the best athletes in Western New York. A state champion in football and the high jump, he's a matchup nightmare for most small schools that face the Panthers.
Valory Isaacson / Special to the News
Cam Barmore, senior, Panama: Honorable mention All-WNY pick averaged 20.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals in helping Panama reach state semifinals.
Valory Isaacson / Special to the News
Avion Harris, senior, Cardinal O'Hara: The cupboard isn't totally bare at O'Hara after winning state Catholic Class B title. Harris ran the point with precision and should continue to do so while looking to score more. Solid defender averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 4.0 assists.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jalen Duff, freshman, Lewiston-Porter: Hard to believe heu2019s a returning starter for the reigning Section VI Class A champ.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jalen Duff, freshman, Lewiston-Porter: One of the tougher players on the court for the Lancers, Duff averaged 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
John Orogun, senior, Park School: Nearly 7 feet tall, Park opted to go independent just so he could play his senior season with the Pioneers after playing for a prep school in New Jersey as a junior.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
John Orogun, senior, Park School: One of the key cogs to Park's Federation Class A championship run in 2018, he'll cause opponents problems in the paint.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jaden Slaughter, junior, St. Joe's: The smooth-operating Slaughter (No. 24 in photo) moves from City Honors of the rugged Yale Cup to the no-nightu2019s off Monsignor Martin Association.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jaden Slaughter, junior, St. Joe's: Coming off a season in which he averaged 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.8 assists for the Centaurs. He has eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Share this article