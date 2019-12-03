EIKENBURG, Robert L.

EIKENBURG - Robert L. Age 88, of the City of Tonawanda, November 30, 2019. Husband of 68 years to Shirley R. (nee Lawless) Eikenburg, father of James L. (Mary Jo) Eikenburg and Barbara A. (James) Monte, grandfather of James (Jamie), Jessica, Christopher and the late Victoria, great-grandfather of Nolan and Jolie, son of the late Louis and Mollie Eikenburg, brother of Dolores (late Edward) Wozniak and the late Violet (late Harold) Swain. Also many nieces and nephews. Robert was a US Army Veteran during the Korean War. He served as a Police Lieutenant with the City of Tonawanda Police Department for 25 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of the Captains and Lieutenants Assn. and the Frontier Police Club. He was also a member of Tonawanda Lodge 247 F & AM and bowled for the Nite Sticks Eldredge Club League. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4th from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 5th at 11 AM. Everyone welcome. Burial will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com.