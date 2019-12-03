Cuomo quips GOP can pay for early election in NY-27

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo offered a solution Tuesday to Republican complaints about his expected plan for a 27th Congressional District special election on April 28.

Speaking with reporters following his appearance at Buffalo’s Northland Workforce Training Center, Cuomo reiterated concerns that an unscheduled election could cost taxpayers as much as $1 million.

“If they want to pay a million dollars for a special election,” he said of Republicans, “then I might think twice.”

The governor again said his “inclination” is to combine the election to fill the seat of former Rep. Chris Collins in conjunction with the state’s presidential primary on April 28 – a date GOP leaders say will attract Democratic droves in the competition for the right to face President Trump in November.

The Buffalo News reported last month that state Republicans might sue Cuomo should he call a special election on the same date as potential heavy turnout for the state’s Democratic presidential primary. State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy last week called such action “a definite possibility.”

But the governor reiterated on Tuesday his long held belief that special elections are costly and that he will slate the contest sometime in the new year.

“They’re in the business of complaining,” he said. “Whatever we do will not stop that.”