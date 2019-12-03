CONNERS, Mary Louise (Faber, Zavah)

December 1, 2019 - Devoted mother of David C. (Deanna) Zavah. Cherished grandmother of Arlee Zavah. Dear sister of Christine (Michael) Renner and Thomas (Lynn) Faber. Aunt of Mattie Keller. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Thursday for Memorial Visitations from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM to be followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Louise's memory to SPCA of Erie County. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com