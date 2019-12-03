Buffalo City Hall tree to be lit on Wednesday

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown will preside over the fifth annual City Hall outdoor holiday tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Niagara Square.

The event coincides with the annual food drive to benefit the Food Bank of WNY, and kicks off a week of festive holiday tree lighting ceremonies in neighborhoods across the city.

The lighted Christmas tree will be located outdoors, on the facade of the fourth-floor portico of Buffalo City Hall.