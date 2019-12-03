Share this article

Buffalo City Hall tree to be lit on Wednesday

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown will preside over the fifth annual City Hall outdoor holiday tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Niagara Square.

The event coincides with the annual food drive to benefit the Food Bank of WNY, and kicks off a week of festive holiday tree lighting ceremonies in neighborhoods across the city.

The lighted Christmas tree will be located outdoors, on the facade of the fourth-floor portico of Buffalo City Hall.

